DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With just four weeks until the May 2nd primary election, registered voters are once again able to cast their ballots early.

Beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 8 a.m., voters will be able to cast their ballots early. The following outlines the schedule for early voting up until Election Day:

Weekdays through Friday, April 21: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, April 24: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 – Friday, April 28: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 1-5 p.m.

Absentee ballots will need to be requested by April 25.

“Absentee ballots if you’re requesting one, get it in as soon as possible. So the first day that we can mail them out which is April 4th, we can get it out to you and you can return it in,” said Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek.

If you plan on showing up to vote, a photo ID is now required. Starting Tuesday, April 3, voters must provide a photo ID such as a driver’s license, Ohio ID card or passport.

If you do not have a valid photo ID, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. For that ballot to be counted you must return to your Board of Elections office no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

For more information on valid forms of identification, click here.

Any questions should be directed to your Board of Elections office.