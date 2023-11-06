DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Early voting results show Ohio in support of Issue 1.

NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki says three other states had issues like Issue 1 on their ballots last year, and they all passed.

Kornacki says seeing the issue fail in Ohio it would mark a “very pronounced shift” from what political experts have seen in similar states in the last year.

Ohio could be a blueprint for other states to follow similar action next election.

“What is on the ballot in Ohio is going to be on the ballot in many states in 2024. Again, Ohio doing sort of what Michigan did. A lot of other states, Vermont, California just created a right in their state constitution to abortion rights and didn’t set any kind of potential limit on it,” said Kornacki.

Last November, Michigan voters enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. According to Kornacki, that issue passed only by 14 points. The language of the initiative in Michigan was nearly identical to that of Issue 1 in Ohio.

“Michigan, as I said, had language that set the potential limit at about 24 weeks. That’s true in Ohio as well. And that’s what a number of questions of states across the country next year are going to have,” said Kornacki.

