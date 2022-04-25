HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Celebrity physician turned politician Dr. Mehmet Oz debated his GOP rivals for the first time Monday night in the race to replace retiring Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

In a race for a seat that could help determine the balance of power in the Senate, Oz and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick are at the top of the GOP primary polls. The Monday evening debate was an opportunity for voters to see how the pair differed on key issues.

You can see a replay of the debate in the video player above.

Oz, who has spent years as one of America’s most popular daytime television show hosts, made the jump into politics at the end 2021 after the GOP frontrunner in the Senate race suspended his campaign due to personal and legal issues. Earlier this month, Oz earned a critical endorsement from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an early April poll, McCormick had the support of 18% of likely GOP voters while Oz was right behind him at 17%. Political commentator Kathy Barnette finished third with 10% in the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll. They were followed by businessman Jeff Bartos at 9% and former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands at 8%.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.