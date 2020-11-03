COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Emhoff will mark Election Day by traveling to Columbus to rally voters in Ohio.
The event is at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The husband of Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants Ohioans to “make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.”
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Derailed train caught by whale sculpture to be salvaged
- At 109, Rhode Island’s oldest voter participated in every election since 1932
- Franklin County voters being checked in using backup paper system
- Live updates: Polls now open across majority of US states
- Doug Emhoff travels to Columbus as part of final Election Day