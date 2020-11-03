YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

Doug Emhoff travels to Columbus as part of final Election Day

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Emhoff will mark Election Day by traveling to Columbus to rally voters in Ohio.

The event is at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The husband of Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants Ohioans to “make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS