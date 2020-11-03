Doug Emhoff travels to Columbus as part of final Election Day

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Emhoff will mark Election Day by traveling to Columbus to rally voters in Ohio.

The event is at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The husband of Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants Ohioans to “make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.”