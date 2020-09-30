Donald Trump, Jr. to hold Tipp City campaign event

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The President’s son will be in Tipp City Wednesday for a campaign event.

The rally is being held at Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City and it comes just a week after the Trump held a campaign rally in Vandalia.

Attendees for Wednesday’s event were able to register for two tickets each on a first come, first served basis. Those who attend had to agree to the risk of COVID-19 and, similar to President Trump’s rally last week, not many masks are being worn Wednesday. People began lining up for the event as early as 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Trump, Jr. is expected to begin speaking at 2 p.m. and doors were scheduled to open at 1 but due to the blustery weather, the doors were opened around 12:30 p.m. He is expected to react to Tuesday night’s debate after both candidates are being criticized for name-calling and personal attacks.

2 NEWS will have a quick one-on-one interview with Donald Trump, Jr. immediately following the rally.

