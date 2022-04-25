DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Donald Trump Jr. will be joining JD Vance on the road Monday for his last stretch of campaigning ahead of next week’s election.

Vance and Trump Jr. will be at the Milton Athletic Club in Dayton on Monday. The free event starts at 2:30 p.m.

Trump Jr. joins Vance as part of his “No BS Town Hall Tour” leading up to the May 3 primary election. Vance has reportedly made over 60 stops across the state of Ohio during his campaign tour.

Vance, 37, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on April 15 as the Republican U.S. Senate candidate to replace Sen. Rob Portman, even after Vance’s previous history denouncing Trump’s behavior while serving in office.

Vance joined former President Trump during his Delaware County rally on Saturday.

“It took me a little bit longer to come along to the president,” Vance told Saturday’s crowd, but he said he warmed up to Trump as he prioritized being hard on China, cutting taxes and fighting abortion.

A February survey by Emerson College pollsters commissioned by Nexstar’s WCMH-TV found more than 6 in 10 likely GOP primary voters would be more likely to support the Trump-endorsed candidate. But since then, pollsters believe Trump’s endorsement should put Vance at the top of the U.S. Senate race.

“There’s a reason why so many MAGA patriots including me, my father, Tucker Carlson, MTG, Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk and many others are uniting around JD Vance’s campaign for US Senate,” said Trump Jr.

“Unlike establishment career politician Josh Mandel, JD is a conservative outsider who we can trust to stand up to the radical left and the weak RINOs in the Senate. He’s 100% committed to our America First agenda and I’m excited to campaign with him once again this coming Monday.”

Vance and Trump Jr. will be holding town halls in Toledo, West Chester, and Dayton on Monday.

