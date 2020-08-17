DNC kicks off Monday with ‘We the People’ theme

(WDTN) — The Democratic National Convention has adapted to the pandemic and will be held in a virtual format from Aug. 17 to Aug. Aug. 20, featuring a myriad of speakers that span the political gamut.

Monday’s theme will be “We the People” and will feature speakers from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama to former Gov. John Kasich, a Republican backing Joe Biden. The event is set to start at 9 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

The evening will be broken into several sections focused on different issues facing Americans today. From racial justice to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, each section will feature prominent speakers and dialogues on the issues.

Kasich is scheduled to speak during the “We the People Putting Party of Country” portion of the evening. Obama and Sanders are scheduled to speak after 10 p.m.

