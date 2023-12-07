** Prior coverage of Dion Green is shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man well-known across the Miami Valley is aiming to represent residents in a portion of Montgomery County.

Dion Green, the CEO and founder of the Fudge Foundation, filed paperwork to represent Ohio’s 39th House District, which covers a large portion of Montgomery County. Rep. Phil Plummer, the former Montgomery County sheriff, is the current incumbent for the district.

Plummer was elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 2018. He is intending to run to keep his seat, according to online records.

The CEO survived the 2019 Oregon District Mass Shooting, but his father, Derick Fudge, was killed. Since the mass shooting, Green has been committed to helping mass shooting victims and communities across the country.

Green’s candidacy is not yet official, since he still has to collect enough valid signatures before ballots are finalized.