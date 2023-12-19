DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For a soon-to-be Ohio representative candidate, resilience, advocacy, and leadership are at the forefront.

Dion Green is scheduled to file Tuesday at 9 a.m. for candidacy in the Ohio Statehouse District 39. According to a press release, he will file as a Democratic candidate.

He will make the announcement at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Green experienced the tragedy and grief of the 2019 Oregon District shooting and the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. Since losing his father during the shooting, he has traveled across the country responding to different mass shooting scenes.

With a well-documented story, Green is an advocate for victims of violence, gun violence in particular. This advocacy that he has for people is one of the central themes of his campaign.

“I am here to fight for the necessary changes that will help us heal and grow stronger. I also want to inspire others like me to take on leadership positions,” Green said in the release.