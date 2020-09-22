DeWine: Error that left 59,000 Ohioans without voter registration forms fixed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A system error recently left approximately 59,000 Ohio citizens without a voter registration form.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the error has since been fixed and voter registration forms have been sent.

DeWine said during his coronavirus update Tuesday that Ohioans who requested a voter registration form through Ohio Benefits did not immediately receive the form due to the error.

Based on a review conducted by Ohio Benefits, 18,900 people who requested a form were already registered, 7,500 received forms through other Ohio Benefits transactions, while 32,400 had not received a form at all at the time the state conducted the review.

Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services sent all 59,000 applicants a registration form on Sept. 14, well before the Oct. 5 deadline to register.

All registration forms must be returned to the voter’s county board of elections by Oct. 5. Online registration is also open until that date.

Absentee ballot requests for the Nov. 3 election must be received by the county board of elections by Oct. 31. If returning the ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Nov. 2. In-person return of absentee ballots will be accepted until Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Early voting in Ohio begins Oct. 6.