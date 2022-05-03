CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will cast his vote in the May primary election along with many other Ohioans on Tuesday, May 3.

According to a release, both Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted will vote at their respective polling locations. DeWine will be voting at the Cedar Land Event Center by his home in Cedarville.

You can watch DeWine vote live here on WDTN.com.

After votes have been cast, the DeWine-Husted campaign will host an Election Night party at campaign headquarters.