Desiree Tims talks about WPAFB, gun legislation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — American’s are a week away from Election Day, but the presidential race isn’t the only thing on the ballot. Desiree Tims is running against incumbent Congressman Mike Turner, OH-10, a long time political figure in the Dayton-area.

We sat down with Tims and discussed her campaign here in the Miami Valley.

“I’m excited about what’s happening right now, on the ground in the Miami Valley. I’m a native Daytonian, born and raised,” said Tims. “A proud graduated of Dayton Public Schools, and I know what it’s like to work hard.”

She believes that the upcoming election is crucial and that people are ready for change, especially when she’s seen people working two or three jobs to make ends meet all during a pandemic.

“The Dayton/Kettering area is top five in the country for producing science and engineering graduates,” Tims said when asked about Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. “What we need to do, however, is make sure we are top five in the country for producing science and engineering jobs.”

Tims believes the Wright-Patt community and the Wright-Patt Air Force Base are the perfect anchor for this type of initiative. She said it fits the mold because Wright-Patt is the largest single-site employer in Ohio.

She said she is optimistic about another major initiative she’s pushed for, which is gun legislation.

“We support universal background checks. Ninety percent of American’s support universal background checks. I think it’s so unfortunate the Congressman Turner voted against universal background checks,” said Tims.

She is very optimistic about flipping the Senate and eventually getting legislation for gun control through to help better address tragedies like the 2019 Dayton shooting.