DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the August special election draws near, people for and against Issue 1 are taking to the streets to share their position on the controversial topic.

Marcus Bedinger was out early voting Wednesday morning, and after he submitted his ballot, he stayed at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, hopeful to educate voters on why they should vote no on Issue 1 and keep the Ohio constitution the way is.

Issue 1 is also tied to abortion, with a potential amendment on the ballot this November to guarantee reproductive rights for women in Ohio.

“November’s ballot will have to referendums that I think are really important,” Bedinger said. “One of them is reproductive rights. We are trying to enshrine women’s choice, and that is a key policy. It’s a key right, and when we’re talking about it in a community like Dayton, it’s very important to protect Black women who we know suffer disproportionate risk when it comes to bearing children and delivering children.”

Meanwhile in Kettering, at the only facility in the Miami Valley that performs abortions, the Women’s Med Clinic was paid a visit by protestors.

The group Created Equal was there in support of Issue 1, which would require 60 percent of voters to amend the constitution instead of the current simple majority.

Created Equal is traveling the state to show their support for the issue, saying they support Ohio’s constitution.

“We believe that the Ohio Constitution is not a policy document,” Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, said. “It’s been attempted to be amended 300 times and been amended 172 times. Unlike our U.S. Constitution, it’s been amended 27 times. It should be harder to do.”

Within city limits, City of Dayton Commissioner Matt Joseph’s said they’re not only against Issue 1, but they feel the special election in itself is unjust.

“The hypocrisy of the state legislature,” Joseph said. “Republicans outlawing this last year and now saying, oh, it’s okay, we’re going to do it, we’re going to have an election in August. You know, it’s just not the right way to do it.”

The City of Dayton is also holding a commission meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to formally state their opposition on Issue 1. They are expected to vote on a resolution encouraging people to vote no.

Marcus Bedinger and Matt Joseph are 2 of 4 candidates on the ballot for Dayton City Commission this November.