Deadline approaching to register to vote in Presidential Primary Election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday at 9 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in the Ohio Primary Election.

Early voting starts Wednesday, and a Montgomery County election official said since it is a presidential primary election year, they are expecting a larger turnout, so some voters might want to vote early and skip the long line on March 17.

“You can register to vote online on the Secretary of State’s website, or you can register at a high school, a library, or any public facility that has voter registration cards,” said Jan Kelly, the director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Kelly said they are using new technology this year that is more efficient and paper based, so this should help ease any doubts that could be raised following the Iowa Caucus.

“You can vote on a digital voting machine which will record your vote, and you’ll actually get your ballot back as opposed to the past where you just saw it on a screen, and then you’ll put that paper into a scanner,” said Kelly. “Or, you can get an old fashioned paper ballot, mark that, and put that into the scanner. There are only two scanners, so the information is much easier to tally as there’s fewer memory sticks to download.”

Kelly said this will also help them get the results to the Secretary of State’s office quicker.

“Last election in 2016, we had about 47.1 percent turnout for the Presidential Primary, and we’re anticipating that or even more this election,” said Kelly.

Kelly said one more change voters can expect this year is that the poll workers will no longer ask for party affiliation. Instead, the voter will choose whether they want a Republican, Democratic, or issues only ballot on an iPad.