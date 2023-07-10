Video is from the last day to register to vote in the May 2023 primary

If you’re not registered to vote in Ohio yet but still want to have a say on Issue 1 in the Special Election on Aug. 8, time is running out: Today is the last day to register.

Fortunately, the state has a few options for you.

Where can I register in person to vote in Ohio?

If you’re one who insists on doing everything in person, you can do so at:

The office of the Secretary of State;

The office of any of the 88 county boards of elections;

The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles;

Public libraries;

Public high schools or vocational schools;

County treasurers’ offices; or

Offices of designated agencies, including: The Department of Job and Family Services; The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program); The Department of Mental Health; The Department of Developmental Disabilities; Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; or The office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.



The Boards of Elections and Ohio Secretary of State’s office are open until 9 p.m. today.

How do I register online to vote in Ohio?

If you’re OK with doing things electronically, the secretary of state’s website allows you to register or update your registration information online.

To register, you just need a few pieces of information:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio ID card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Am I eligible to vote in Ohio?

According to the secretary of state’s website, the criteria to vote is straight forward. All you have to do is meet all these requirements:

You are a citizen of the United States.

You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election.

You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote.

You are not incarcerated (in jail or in prison) for a felony conviction.

You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.

You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.