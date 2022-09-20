DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A special event will be taking place in Dayton for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., volunteers from the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and Miami Valley Votes will help people register to vote or update their voter registration.

The event will take place at 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Dr., the parking lot at the Montgomery County Job Center, St. Vincent DePaul Community Store and Samaritan Health Center.

“To register to vote, you don’t need to bring anything. You need the last four digits of your social security number or driver’s license number. You just have to prove who you are,” said Valerie Lee, Action Chair for the League of Women Voters. “You can also register online at the Secretary of State Ohio website. You can also stop at any Dayton Metro system library to register. We want to make this as easy as possible.”

Voter registration for the Nov. 8 election can be done any day before the Oct. 11 deadline.

“Their voices need to be heard. What happens is that they sit back and don’t realize the power of the vote,” said Lee. “They allow others to get their issues front and center, and then sit back and talk about how bad things are later. As long as you think like that, that is what’s going to happen to you. It’s going to happen to you, rather than having you participate in our democracy.”

For more information or to register to vote, click here.