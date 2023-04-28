DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides for individuals to exercise their right to vote on May 2.

Anyone that is in need of a ride to vote will have the opportunity to take advantage of a free ride, courtesy of the Dayton RTA. People will have access to both the regular fixed service route and the paratransit service.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” a release from the RTA says. “Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all.”

Dating back to 2018, the transportation service has provided free rides to travelers heading to the polls for each election, to make sure every voice is heard.

Individuals that decide to take part in the offer are encouraged to download and use the company’s Transit mobile app from the website, which can give riders “real-time information,” plus finding the nearest bus stop. Even if you don’t have an Android or Apple phone, you can still use the service by clicking the same link.

If you are needing to find out information regarding where your polling place is, you can find all of the information by clicking here.