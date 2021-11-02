DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jeffrey Mims, Jr. is the winner of the Dayton mayoral race.

Mims received nearly 67 percent of the vote with more than ten thousand votes. Rennes Bowers received less than 33 percent.

Mims gathered with supporters Tuesday at Coco’s Bistro in Dayton. He thanked his supporters for helping him win the seat. He said he is elated and ready to get to work for the people of Dayton.

“I know we have hard, rough times ahead of us. I know we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do to increase the the opportunities in the city,” Mims said.