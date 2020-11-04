COVID-19 impact on Election Day in Clark, Miami County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Among its many impacts, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how many people voted in the general election this year.

On Election Day 2020, voters cast ballots from their cars or inside a polling place wearing masks and pumping hand sanitizer. Between the expected mail-in ballot records and early voting surges, some say it was one for the books.

“We saw the increase in the mail, vote by mail, and we saw an increase in early voting at the early vote center,” said Jason Baker, the director of Clark County board of elections. “In the summer we were getting prepped by the secretary of state’s office then we knew it was going to be a huge turnout by absentee voting.”

Some election officials said early voting and voting by mail resulted in fewer long lines on election day.

“If voters came in early in the day they probably didn’t have to wait more than 5 or 10 minutes at the most, I would imagine,” said Laura Bruns, the director of Miami County board of elections.