Counties in the Miami Valley still counting ballots, results could impact some local issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Counties in the Miami Valley are still counting ballots two days after the election and some of those outstanding and provisional ballots could make a difference on issues across the area. Deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Steve Harsman, said there are about 6,300 outstanding ballots documented in the county, and most of them are not making it back to the elections office.

“Based on the first two days after the election, we’ve only received about 40 to 50 ballots, so we’re not anticipating many of those being returned in a timely fashion.”

However, Harsman said they are closely watching the mail for any ballots that were postmarked by election day and arrive at the Board of Elections before the cutoff date on November 13. But he said there are still thousands of provisional ballots left to count that are more likely to influence election results.

“We have just about over 7,000 potential provisional ballots. Those are going through a process as we speak to determine the validity of those ballots. Typically about 90 percent of those ballots are valid.”

Those ballots, he said, could impact two major issues voters in Montgomery County were faced with at the polls.

“One [is for] Riverside roads that potentially could get it into a recount, and also the County Treasurer’s race. Right now there’s about a 2,300 vote differential depending on the outcome of some of those provisional ballots. It could push those into a recount. I don’t think there’s enough ballots there to overturn the race [or] change the outcome, however, it could push that race into a recount which we’re tracking and won’t know until the official count is certified on the 18th of November.”

2 NEWS reached out to other counties in southwest Ohio to learn more information about outstanding ballot numbers and whether provisional or outstanding absentee ballots could have an impact on other races in the area. Deputy Director of the Logan County Board of Elections, Adam Brannon, said one levy on their ballot concerning the village of Rushsylvania had a difference of only 18 votes. He said while absentee ballots in the county could have an impact on whether the levy is approved, he believes they likely will not make a difference.

Deputy director of the Miami County Board of Elections, Ian Ridgeway, said his county is seeing a similar situation regarding a Tipp City Municipal income tax, which was denied by a difference of 91 votes. While there are still some absentee and provisional ballots left to be counted, he said they will not likely change the result determined by election day votes.

More information about outstanding and provisional ballots in your county can be found below.



Champaign County

582 provisional ballots remaining

358 absentee and military votes outstanding

Clark County

1461 provisional ballots remaining

1089 absentee ballots outstanding

55 military votes outstanding

Darke County

553 provisional ballots remaining

302 absentee ballots outstanding

20 military ballots outstanding

Greene County

Unavailable for comment

Logan County

501 provisional ballots remaining

276 absentee ballots outstanding

13 military ballots outstanding

Mercer County

397 provisional ballots remaining

522 absentee ballots outstanding

15 military ballots outstanding

Miami County

1,283 provisional ballots remaining

740 absentee ballots outstanding

54 military ballots outstanding

Montgomery County

About 7,000 provisional ballots remaining

About 6,300 absentee ballots outstanding

Preble County

437 provisional ballots remaining

261 absentee ballots outstanding

15 military ballots outstanding

Shelby County

610 provisional ballots remaining

283 absentee ballots outstanding

22 military ballots outstanding

Warren County

2,446 provisional ballots remaining

2,035 absentee ballots outstanding

124 military ballots outstanding