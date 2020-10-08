Clark County to host political forum Thursday

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Leadership Clark County is hosting a virtual political forum on Thursday, October 8th.

It will allow people living in those communities to learn more about the candidates on this November’s ballot.

The event will be held online from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and other online platforms. You can watch the event by clicking the link here.

Leadership Clark County says it is not affiliated with any political party and does not endorse candidates. The forum has been extended to all candidates. Here’s a list of who will be participating:

Clerk of Courts: Melissa Tuttle and Sheila Rice

Sheriff: Deb Burchett and Russell Garman

Treasurer: Michelle Harris and Pam Littlejohn

State Rep. 79: Kyle Koehler and Cynthia Richards

County Commissioner: Lowell McGlothlin and David Hartley

State Senate: Bob Hackett and Charles Ballard

To learn more about Leadership Clark County, you can visit their website.