Clark County elections board notifies voters of ballot printing error

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Board of Elections notified registered voters Friday of a printing error that may cause a small number of ballots to smudge.
A spokesperson for the board posted to Facebook, saying that the ink did not set and is smudged or rubbed off in some areas.
Anyone who receives a ballot in this condition is asked to contact the board at 937-521-2120 as soon as possible so they can mail you a new ballot.
Voters are also able to take their ballot to the Turner Studio Theatre for early voting and turn in the smudged ballot for a new one.
