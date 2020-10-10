Clark County elections board notifies voters of ballot printing error

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Board of Elections notified registered voters Friday of a printing error that may cause a small number of ballots to smudge.

A spokesperson for the board posted to Facebook, saying that the ink did not set and is smudged or rubbed off in some areas.

Anyone who receives a ballot in this condition is asked to contact the board at 937-521-2120 as soon as possible so they can mail you a new ballot.

Voters are also able to take their ballot to the Turner Studio Theatre for early voting and turn in the smudged ballot for a new one.