TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood’s Mayor Mary McDonald is encouraging area residents to vote for a tax increase on the May 3rd ballot which would increase taxes from 2.25% to 2.75% for 5 years.

“It would go for infrastructure improvement. It would be for our roads and for our streets. That’s what this money is for,” said Mayor McDonald. “We’ve been able to get some grants to take care of some of the main arteries of this community…but not necessarily in the residential area.”

Mayor McDonald says just one lane mile costs $200,000 to pave, and Trotwood has 400 lane miles, making this another reason she feels the proposed levy should be passed.”It will guarantee us 1 year 1 million dollars. That’s going to help us get a few more lane miles done.”

While the city currently does have a levy, it only generates less than $200,000. This amount of money is something that Mayor McDonald says is not enough to make the appropriate upgrades to the city.

“If the levy fails we go back to the work that we’ve done and the way we’ve done it. But again it’s been a number of years before we have asked our citizens for this level of support in serving them and serving the requests that they have asked. That is we want you in our residential areas and making the streets in the areas.”

If the levy is approved it will go into effect on January 1, 2023.