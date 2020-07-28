City of Beavercreek 1% income tax to be placed on November 2020 ballot

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Council unanimously approved a resolution to place a 1 percent income tax on the November 2020 ballot during their July 27 meeting.

If approved by voters, the income tax would not become effective until January 1, 2022. City officials also say property taxes would be immediately reduced by letting a voted 3.4 mills street levy expire on December 31, 2021.

City Council member Pete Bales stated, “I really can’t think of a more democratic thing to do than provide the ability for our citizens to decide for themselves how our local government is funded. I’ve said all along that Beavercreek desperately needs an alternative revenue source to fund our infrastructure needs and this legislation gives our constituents the ability to cast their vote to fundamentally change how our city is funded.”

City Council over the past several years has established a long-term financial strategy to ensure the fundamental foundation and stabilization of the City’s revenue sources. Discussions have been centered around stabilizing property taxes, diversifying revenue sources, and developing a long-term strategy of addressing increasing operational costs and the backlog of capital infrastructure.

The city says they are one of only four Ohio cities without an income tax.

