Charter amendment on Dayton ballot would allow fire department to apply for grant money

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Election Day, voters in the city of Dayton have the power to open a new source of funding for the fire department. A charter amendment is on the ballot, and approving the change will not raise taxes.

It’s a small change in language that could have a huge impact on the fire department. The city of Dayton could soon be eligible for millions of dollars in grant money if voters approve an amendment to the city’s charter.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lykins says, “Organizations around us have received millions and millions of dollars.”

But not Dayton, at least not yet. FEMA regularly doles out roughly $350 million in grants to fire departments across the country. In order to be eligible, the Dayton Fire Department has to allow their firefighters to volunteer in other communities.

Lykins says, “The Dayton Fire Department has never applied for a SAFER grant because in our current charter language we do not allow for our members to volunteer on their days off. In order for us to apply we have to remove that language.”

Voters can choose to change to the city’s charter on Election Day. If approved, the fire department will then be eligible to apply for a significant amount of money. It would be a big step forward, as local departments are grappling with cuts in state funding.

Lykins says, “We always look for creative funding sources. Obviously, the state of Ohio local government fund has been cut. We have an increased demand for our services so we’re always looking for ways to increase our staffing.”

There’s no hypothetical timetable yet to apply for the FEMA grant, and the department would still need to craft a strong pitch to secure the competitive grant, but a win on Election Day would prove a critical first step.

Lykins says, “We aren’t the only fire department that hasn’t applied, but that language that we have in our charter has prevented us from applying. This will at the very least give us the opportunity to apply.”

