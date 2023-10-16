CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Cedarville University will host a community town hall forum on Issue 1.

According to the university, Aaron Baer, president of the Center for Christian Virtue in Columbus, and Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Students and political science professor, will lead the 90-minute forum on the state’s proposed constitutional amendment on abortion and reproductive rights.

It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be moderated by 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore.