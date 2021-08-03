Brown wins primary for 1 of 2 open House seats in Ohio

Poll workers inside the Lincoln West High School polling location in Cleveland wait for voters to arrive Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Voting is taking place in parts of Cleveland and other areas of Ohio’s 11th Congressional District to pick a replacement for Marcia Fudge who represented the district until she was appointed to be the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (David Petkiewicz /Cleveland.com via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has held off progressive Nina Turner to win the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio.

The contest Tuesday had emerged as a proxy for the future of the Democratic Party. Brown had the support of Hillary Clinton, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus and several leading unions.

She will vie to replace Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left to be President Joe Biden’s housing chief, in the 11th Congressional District in November.

Brown will likely win November’s general election easily in the solidly blue district which stretches from Cleveland to Akron.