EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the predominant number of poll workers are older, things are changing in Ohio.

“In 2020, we had over 56,000 new poll workers signed up and lot of them were younger Ohioans, high school students even,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

In Preble County, Board of Elections Director Lisa Bogs is also noticing that trend.

“In the 2020 presidential, we were very fortunate to have a number of college students because of the COVID shutdowns for school, but they’re back at school. But we are seeing a number of people in their 30s and 40s contact us to say I would be interested in serving,” Secretary LaRose said.

That is good news for elections officials across the state who are face with the challenge of finding poll workers every year; however, there is always more work to be done. Secretary LaRose hopes they can continue to inspire more people to sign up and keep coming back each election.

“When people serve as poll workers they get a great education in how elections really work and what that has done is created an army of truth tellers; tens of thousands of Ohioans who understand that some of these wild conspiracy theories that you hear are really just not based in fact,” Secretary LaRose said.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker and getting involved in upcoming elections, click here.