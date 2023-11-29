GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Board of Elections will be conducting two recounts from this year’s election.

Votes from the Fairborn City School District Board of Education and the Spring Valley Township construction levy will be recounted. Both are automatic recounts because the voting margin is so close.

If the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total vote, an automatic recount is triggered, according to Ohio voting laws.

The Spring Valley issue failed with 614 against the levy and 609 for the levy.

In Fairborn, Wendy Landon won the third open Board of Education seat by 54 votes over Susan Hieber, receiving 3,767 votes to Hieber’s 3,713. The top-earning candidates, Stephanie Webb and Jerry Browning received 4,641 and 4,205 votes respectively.

Fairborn’s school district overlaps with Montgomery and Clark counties, but only Greene County is subject to a recount. Because of multiple county jurisdictions, the recount’s official start date will be designated by the Ohio Secretary of State.

BOE director Alisha Lampert told our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette that Greene County hopes to start “as soon as we possibly can” on both issues.