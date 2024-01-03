MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The deadline to officially certify ballots and petitions arrived, quickly, in advance of the March 19 Ohio primary.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State Office, election boards had to certify candidates and issues for the ballot by no later than Jan. 2.

In Montgomery County, 24 candidates were certified on the ballot Tuesday alone based off the candidate report from the Montgomery County Board of Elections Office.

A few notes now that the county election boards have certified their ballots:

Dion Greene, who filed for candidacy last month, will be running as a write-in candidate. 2News contacted Jeff Rezabek from the Board of Elections office, and Rezabek confirmed that Green pulled his petitions after not having enough signatures.

Incumbent Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge will face Youssef Elzein.

Kate Baker, a Huber Heights councilmember, takes on Jordan Wortham, a former Dayton Police Department officer.

Incumbents Debbie Liberman and Mary McDonald will run uncontested.

Current U.S. Rep. Mike Turner will face the winner of a race between David Esrati, Kirk Benjamin, Amy Cox, Joseph Kuzniar, and Tony Pombo.

Visit the Ohio Secretary of State website to view a full schedule of events for the 2024 election season.