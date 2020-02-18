Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic debate

Breaking News
(NBC News) Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday nights’ Democratic Presidential Debate in Las Vegas after receiving 19 percent in an NPR-PBS-Marist poll. 

Bloomberg’s debate appearance will take place despite the fact that his name will not be on ballots during Nevada’s upcoming caucus.

His ad spending, more than all the other candidates combined, is under fire from the frontrunner, Senator Bernie Sanders. 

“Mr. Bloomberg like anyone else has the right to run for president, he does not have the right to buy a presidency,” Sanders told supporters

Meanwhile, other Democrats are taking aim at Bloomberg’s “Stop and frisk“ policy as mayor of New York and decades of lawsuits by female employees. He denies any wrongdoing.

