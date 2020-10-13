Biden visited Toledo, Cincinnati: Why the locations are critical for Democrats

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– With only a handful of states in contention this election, both parties are looking at Ohio as a potential difference-maker in a close race for the White House. Ohio has voted for the winning candidate in the last 14 straight elections, and political experts think the state could lead the way again.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes, not because I’m running, but because what’s at stake,” said Former Vice President Joe Biden.

After a sizable 8-point win for the president in 2016, the battle for Ohio is much closer this year, and democrats feel they have a shot to win the state after Biden toured through two different Ohio cities Tuesday.

“Since the Republican Party was formed in 1856, they’ve never won the presidency without winning Ohio and since the Democratic Party has run, the last time the democrats won the electoral college without Ohio was JFK in 1960,” said Wright State University Political Science Professor Lee Hannah.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college, which some analysts blame on her lack of visibility in key swing states like Wisconsin, which she got major pushback from the state for not visiting. This year, Biden is making sure to campaign in the Buckeye State to send a message.

“Even if he doesn’t win Ohio, he’s trying to give a message that should also resonate with some other states,” said Hannah. “By showing you care enough to show up, that even itself might be important to some voters that some voters may be writing them off.”

Experts say Tuesday’s Toledo event was a good place to start, capitalizing on the media exposure in Michigan. In 2016, Ohio’s republican votes were higher than the national average but in 2018, there were mixed results, records show some voters made split decisions on different positions.

“Some Ohioans are willing to vote for people in both parties,” said Hannah. “Some voted for a democrat and repulican for senate and governor. In that way, I think you can look at the state and say it’s still moveable and competitive.”

Biden’s primary points were about fighting for social and economic progress and he won’t “grovel to dictators.”