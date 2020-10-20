Biden ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour to stop in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WDTN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing his Ohio bus tour Wednesday with a stop in Portsmouth, as well as Steubenville, Martins Ferry and Marietta.
The bus stop and drive-through events are aimed at encouraging supporters to snap a selfie with the bus and pick up free Biden-Harris campaign gear.
Participants will be required to social distance and wear facial coverings at each event.
The event will start at 10 a.m. at Plumbers and Pipefitters.
Click here if you plan to pick up free merchandise from the Biden bus tour in Portsmouth Wednesday.
