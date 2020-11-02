Biden holds rally in Cleveland day before election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Cleveland Monday morning to encourage Ohioans to get out and vote.

With only a day left until Election Day, both Biden and President Donald Trump are hard at work on the campaign trail — Biden continuing to hit battleground states in the Midwest and Trump circling back to states he won in 2016.

After Biden left Cleveland, he flew to Beaver County, Pa. to canvass with union members and labor leaders. The former vice president then headed to Pittsburgh to attend a drive-in event with African American community members.

This afternoon Biden continued his canvassing in Erie, Pa., as well as other events in both Lawrence and Allegney County, Pa.

Tonight, Biden is expected to attend a drive-in event with Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh.

