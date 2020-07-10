Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools to place 5.7 mill levy on November ballot

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board of Education approved a 5.7 mill continuing operating levy to be placed on the November 3, 2020, ballot at its July 9 meeting.

The Board said the passage of this operating levy “will provide a critical lifeline for the financial stability of the district to help fund the district’s day-to-day operations, such as staffing, utilities, transportation and supplies.”

In a release, the Board said the financial situation of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools continues to be an extremely critical issue facing the school district. “Without additional funding, we simply cannot continue to make reductions without seriously impacting the quality of our students’ educational experience, and unfortunately, that is where the district is at right now,” the Board said.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools have seen four phases of budget cuts after levy requests failed in 2019 and 2020. The Board said Phase III and IV reductions that go into effect for the 2020-21 school year include 13 staff positions the district eliminated due to the levy failure and in light of current district finances.

According to the district, 33 staff positions have been eliminated and 85 supplemental positions have been cut “resulting in losses impacting sports teams, middle school play, Science Fair, high school clubs, and Pep Band.”

The State of Ohio has made cuts, which Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools said represented a six-percent net reduction of $353,127 for the school year 2019-20 and the Board anticipates a ten-percent reduction for the 2020-21 school year.



The Board said Friday if the levy is passed in November it will raise just over $3,322,000 annually and would cost taxpayers approximately $16.63 per month or $199.50 per year per $100,000 appraised market value.

For more information about Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, visit the school district’s website.