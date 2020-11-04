Bellbrook Sugarcreek Schools disappointed as voters reject tax levy a third time

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook Sugarcreek School’s third attempt at passing a levy failed during the 2020 election. The request was for additional day-to-day operating funds and would have helped the district collect about $3.3 million.

Since the levy didn’t pass, the district will have to keep their $4.8 million in cost reductions which includes position and program cuts. If more funding isn’t found for the district soon, students and the community will start to see less resources according to Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad.

“Larger class sizes, less electives, less opportunities for students,” he said. “One of our cuts was stem in grades K through 5. [It’s] a fantastic program; our kids love it, our community members love it, but its one of the things we had to cut this year and we’ll continue to cut.”

Dr. Cozad says the district is also working to learn what caused 53% of voters to decide against the levy, again.

Although there are no discussions right now about another levy on the ballot, Dr. Cozad says there will be a board of education meeting on Thursday where he believes future funding opportunities will be discussed.

Bellbrook’s last operating levy was passed in 2015. An operating levy failed both in May of 2019 and March of 2020.