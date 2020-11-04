Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools 5.7 mill levy fails

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters rejected a 5.7-mill levy that would help fund the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District Tuesday.
The levy failed by 53% of the vote. It was the Bellbrook Board of Education’s third attempt to pass it after the levy failed in May 2019 and again this past March.
The school says it will now have to prioritize budget over education.
“It shifts the focus of our decision making from education first and finance second to finances and budget as the first priority and education as the second priority which is bothersome to me,” said Dr. Doug Cozad, superintendent of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools. “However, it’s the financial reality we’re in.”
