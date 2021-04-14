Beavercreek City Schools asking residents to vote ‘yes’ for levy renewal

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek City Schools has placed an 8.7 mill five year renewal on the May 4 ballot. This renewal levy has been on the schools books since 2001 and is money the school says is used for day-to-day operations.

The levy expires every five years, not raising taxes. Jennifer Zollars has children in Beavercreek City Schools, and says she understands that any form of tax can be a burden, but hopes people know how much the money helps students with their education.

“I hope that people can maybe think about it as giving back to the community. Maybe they had children once in the community,” said Zollars.

Beavercreek officials say losing the levy funding would mean a loss of $8.5 million in a district that’s already running lean on things like personnel. “It would be detrimental,” said Ryan Gilding, public relations specialist at Beavercreek City Schools.

Gilding is asking people to research before voting, and making any rash decisions. “Come to the source of the information. Get your questions answered. We are here to do that. We encourage everybody to come and ask us about it,” said Gilding.

If the levy were to fail May 4, school officials say the district will see loss of 18% of its operations budget.