Beavercreek City Council took a step Monday night toward the 148-acre Spring House Park by passing a resolution to place a 1.93-mills levy on the November ballot.

According to a survey back in 2019, most Beavercreek residents wanted a bigger community park. With November’s ballot, they will decide what new additions Spring House Park will have.

During its meeting Monday night, the city council had to decide between three options that would not only help develop Spring House Park but also maintain the city’s other parks.

The first option: A 1.63-mills levy. The attractions it would have funded were highlighted by a splash pad, dog park, disc golf, multi-purpose fields, three new playgrounds and six pickleball courts. In addition, seven fulltime employees would have been hired for program coordination and maintenance.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone felt that while that first option got them in the door, it didn’t go far enough.

“We had spent many hours and many days reviewing different stages of this plan and my concern was that if you don’t get it far enough, then it’s hard to find the next movement,” said Stone. Several council members echoed those sentiments.

The second option: A 1.93-mills levy that would fund everything in the first option while also providing funding for an event center, basketball court, archery range and six more pickleball courts. Ten fulltime staff would be hired in this plan. Including five maintenance workers and program coordinators.

A $100,000 home valuation would have to pay $68 dollars if this second option passed. It would generate a total just over $3.2 million.

“As you heard tonight, parks are a very important part of this community and the people have told us what they want and that they can go to another city and get,” said the mayor. “They say we want it here in our own home, in our own backyard.”

The second option was passed after the first option was voted down. Only Vice-mayor Joanna Garcia voted no.

The passage made the third option moot. It did not get to a vote.

A ribbon cutting before a soft opening will be on Aug. 23 at 6 pm.