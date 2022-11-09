Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has responded after one local levy failed and another may face a recount.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, more than 20,000 Beavercreek residents voted on two levies, one to fund roads and the other to fund the police department. According to the City of Beavercreek, the police levy failed, and the results for the road levy were close enough that they may require a recount.

The Police levy would have been used to hire additional officers, purchase and maintain equipment and fund a new facility. The levy would also help maintain and increase the police department’s service levels overall.

“I am disappointed the police levy was voted down,” said Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone. “The need to expand and fund this vital safety service remains. Unfortunately, our officers at the Beavercreek Police Department will continue to deal with an increasing demand for services without any additional officers. Beavercreek stretches its dollar more than most communities, and we have stretched our dollars as far as they can be stretched.”

The city said it will not comment on the road levy until the results are officially confirmed.

The City of Beavercreek said it will hold two work sessions over the next month to discuss the proposed budget for 2023. Residents are encouraged to attend these meetings to ask questions and provide input.

For more information on upcoming City of Beavercreek meetings, click here.