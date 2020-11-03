Beavercreek City Schools levy would not raise taxes for residents

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek City School District is asking voters to approve a levy that funds a large portion of the district’s budget. If passed, the levy would come with no tax increase for residents.

The 9.80 mill substitute levy would replace a levy of the exact same amount that’s set to expire after next year.

Beavercreek Superintendent Paul Otten said the levy generates $18.5 million dollars for the district each year.

“It’s 18% of our budget,” Otten said. “Our district simply could not function without that 18 percent.”

Instead of raising taxes, it would benefit from new residential and commercial growth in the city.

The levy would be continuous, meaning it would permanently be on the district’s books and not need to be renewed by voters again.

“I’ve voted for every school levy there ever way. I believe in the public school system, my children were very well educated here in Ohio, in Beavercreek schools,” voter John Volpe said.

If the levy passes, the it would continue to fund day-to-day operations, including teachers, classroom supplies and utilities.

Those opposed to it say they want the district to be more open about how exactly its being spent.

“The accountability issue is what I’m most concerned about. I would like to see a little more transparency and accountability on the school system’s part,” voter Phil Frederick said.

If the levy doesn’t pass, the district will have to make cuts in all areas of their budget, including reducing staff.

“We know that we’re always going to need that money,” Otten said. “In fact, we know the cost to educate a student is never going to get cheaper.”

Otten said this levy has been around for 19 years and was last renewed in 2015.

The levy did not pass in the primary.