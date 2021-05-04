Beavercreek City School’s levy passes with nearly 75 percent of vote

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, May 4, Beavercreek City School officials said they were delighted with the levy’s passage and believe things are looking up for the next couple of years.

“Obviously we are very excited about the outcome of the levy and just reiterates the support we have from the community on this issue,” said Superintendent Paul Otten.

The community voted in favor of the 8.7 mill levy by a large margin, with nearly 75 percent of the votes. Now, the levy will sustain the district’s operations and support 18 percent of the district’s budget, something school officials say is critical for future years. Additionally, staff say now, students have a peace of mind returning to class the next day.

“For us moving forward, we’re excited to go back to work tomorrow with our kids and focus on the rest of the school year,” said Otten. “This opportunity will allow us to build momentum into the next school year knowing we’re able to provide kids the programs and services we’ve had in place for years now.”

This levy is different than the years prior, it’s a renewal levy and will only last five years.

Plus, it will have no change to the resident’s property tax rate. Voters previously rejected two different levies during the 2020 election.