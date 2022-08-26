( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above)

(WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election.

With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state to gain the support of voters.

JD Vance has accepted FOX 8’s parent company’s invitation for a statewide debate in the race for Ohio Senate.

The October 4, 2022 debate would air on Nexstar Media Group stations throughout the state of Ohio.

Those markets include Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Youngstown.

Tim Ryan has accepted three other debates. We are working to get Tim Ryan to accept our debate invitation as well. The general election takes place November 8, 2022.