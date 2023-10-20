DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Early voting in November’s general election has already started. Local county board of elections are already busy with high voter turnout.

Election officials say excitement around statewide and local issues is what’s driving people to cast their ballots early. People are wanting to make sure their voice is heard through their vote.

“Early voting has been going very well here in Montgomery County,” said Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County Board of Elections director.

As of Thursday, Oct. 19, Montgomery County had around 3,300 early voters. Around 12,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out to voters. Current numbers have already surpassed early voting numbers from Nov. 2021, and nearing 2022 numbers.

With voters deciding on reproductive rights and legalizing recreational marijuana, Rezabek says people are mobilizing to the polls.

“Whether it be a levy or a state issue, they are excited about that,” Rezabek says. “And what’s exciting to us is that people are starting to get energized and understand that their vote counts and it matters.”

Greene County has seen similar numbers. The Greene County Board of Elections anticipates they’ll reach at least 3,000 early voters by the end of Friday.

“We have a new early voting center, which is enabling us to see more people come through,” said Alisha Lampert, Greene County Board of Elections director. “We’re able to check in people quicker.”

Lampert says voters are getting in to cast their ballots without having to wait in line.

“The convenience of it is such a great thing for people,” said Lampert. “They can come here on their lunch breaks or after work and that is appeasing to a lot of people.”

For voters that are making the decision to vote early, it really is about convenience of not having to wait until Nov. 7th.

“I don’t know what the weather’s going to be on voting day and I figure in today it’s raining,” said Shirley Selman, early voter. “So I figured there wouldn’t be long lines. So that’s why I came today.”

Local board of elections are searching for more poll workers. It is not too late to sign up to get your training in time for Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.