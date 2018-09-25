Are you registered to vote?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and it is a good reminder to make sure you are registered.
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is reminding Ohioans there is still time to register to vote in the November General Election. The Secretary of State’s Office will be holding regional events across Ohio Tuesday, September 25, in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day.
“Every election matters and every vote counts,” said Secretary Husted. “In November, Ohioans will head to the polls to decide a number of statewide and local issues that will shape the future of the Buckeye State. I want everyone to know we have made it easier and more convenient to register to vote and cast a ballot in Ohio elections. By raising awareness, I hope more eligible Ohioans take a moment to register so they can have their voices heard.”
The voter registration deadline for the upcoming November 6 General Election is just two weeks away on October 9. Voters may visit MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or county board of elections.
