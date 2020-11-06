Amid Trump’s voter fraud claims, Miami Valley officials say vote counting process is ‘secure’

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Amid President Trump’s claims of voter fraud, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office says one allegation of voter fraud is under investigation following an election in which a record-setting 5.8 million ballots were cast statewide.

The accusation involves an individual voter, according to Maggie Sheehan, a spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. Sheehan did not specify where the alleged fraud may have occurred.

“They’re trying obviously to commit fraud,” Trump said of the ongoing vote counting process at a news conference Thursday, hours after tweeting “STOP THE FRAUD!” – which was flagged by Twitter as disputed or potentially misleading.

The Miami County Board of Elections has not seen any suspected voter fraud during this election, according to director Laura Bruns.

“I think in Ohio, election officials do a really good job of keeping fraud to a minimum,” Bruns said. “It does happen, I believe, but not in the quantities that make a huge difference.”

So far in this election, the Miami County Board of Elections has deemed fewer than 20 ballots uncountable, Bruns said.

“Mostly because voters did not include an identification envelope when they returned their ballot or they failed to keep the stub on,” she explained. “If they remove the stub, that’s an uncountable ballot.”

Alhough election laws vary from state to state, they share required practices to ensure the process of counting votes is legitimate, according to Lee Hannah, political science professor at Wright State University.

“You always have an equal amount of Republicans and Democrats in any room when ballots are being counted or processed and you also have collective decision-making,” Hannah said.

“I think voters in Ohio can be very secure with the knowledge that their ballots are being counted,” Bruns said. “Everything is being done according to the directives in the Ohio Revised Code.”

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office did not provide any further information about the one allegation of voter fraud under investigation.