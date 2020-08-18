Your Local Election Headquarters Absentee Ballot voter guide

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 28: Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the party conventions remind voters an election is near and the United States Postal Service warns some mail-in ballots might not make it in time, you might be thinking about getting your absentee ballot request in early. But how, you ask?

It is simple. Just follow this handy guide.

Who is Eligible?

All qualified electors are able to request an absentee ballot.

In order to vote, you must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old today and living in the county that matches your registration. You can not vote if you are currently serving a sentence or are on parole for a felony conviction.

A college student may vote using his or her Ohio school residence address if the student does not intend to return to a different permanent address. It is illegal for a person to register and vote from two different addresses.

Am I registered to vote?

The last day to register to vote for the primary in Ohio was October 9. If you’re pretty certain you made that deadline, you can check your voting status by clicking/tapping here. You’ll need to know your name, the county you live in and your street address to verify your registration.

To cast an absentee ballot by mail:

Voters apply using, Ohio Secretary of State form 11-A or any written application containing all the required information. Voters may submit applications to receive an absentee ballot by mail beginning January 1st of the election year or 90 days before the election, whichever is earlier, and ending 12:00 p.m. noon the Saturday before Election Day.

Your request must include:

Name and Registered address

Date of birth

Either your Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number

Election you are requesting: ex. Primary, Special, or General (Nov. 3 is a General Election) If the request is for a primary, you must include which party ballot you wish to receive or issues only (if available)

A statement that you are a qualified elector

Your complete legal signature

In lieu of an Ohio driver’s license number or the last four of your social security number, the following forms of identification can be used: A copy of your Ohio driver’s license A copy of an identification card issued by the State of Ohio or the United States government A copy of a current (within 12 months) utility bill A copy of a bank statement A copy of a paycheck A copy of a government check



Where do I make my request for an absentee ballot?

When will I get my ballot?

Under Ohio law, ballots will be mailed starting the first day of early voting.

When should I return my ballot?

All voted absentee ballots must be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Board of Elections’ office, on or before 7:30 p.m. Election Day.

When should my ballot be postmarked by?

Ballots postmarked prior to USPS end of business, the day before the election will be counted if received by the Board of Elections up to 10 days following the election. (Overseas ballots can be postmarked on Election Day)

How can I track my ballot?

You can track your request and your ballot online at VoteOhio.gov/track.