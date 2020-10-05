A few hours left to register for this year’s election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election. You have until 9 p.m. to complete the process either in person or online.

Over the weekend the state of Ohio crossed the 8 million registered voter mark, that’s more registered voters in the state than ever before.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the office is “Never content, we always want to get more registered voters.” 200,000 more voters have registered in the last year and a half, and Secretary LaRose is making a late push to get even more people registered.

“I think it’s something like over 90% of Ohio’s eligible age population that are registered to vote.” The easiest way to register is online at voteohio.gov, but every county board will remain open Monday night for anyone wanting to do it in person.

Secretary LaRose says, “They’ll be pulling a late night at work so if you want to register to vote in person you can do it up until 9 p.m. tonight.”

The pandemic has kept those totals from rising even higher as the Secretary of State’s office has had to adapt its typical voter registration strategy. “It’s harder to do voter registration drives this year because going out on college campuses with clipboards and that kind of thing is not in the cards. But we found a lot of different creative ways to do it.”

Once registered, Ohioans can vote early in person, vote via absentee mail-in ballot, or in person at their precinct on election day. Secretary LaRose says, “I recommend Ohioans make a plan about which one of those works best for their lifestyle.”

More than 2 million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots so far -they’ll start going out Tuesday- and Secretary LaRose is combatting misinformation and assuring voters the process is secure. “We get reports from time to time, every one of those we take seriously, we always investigate it. Generally it doesn’t bear out. The reason why voter fraud is so rare is because we do take it seriously.”