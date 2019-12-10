$98 million ballot issue would build 4 new schools in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy school officials are hopeful voters will back a new plan next March that will revolutionize the district’s elementary education system.

Kyle Elementary School is one of seven K-6 buildings in Troy. Built in 1951, it’s one of the newer schools of those seven. Troy has voted down new school measures in the past, but the superintendent is confident this is the right plan at the right time for the right price.

Superintendent Chris Piper says, “We have two buildings serving students today that are over 100 years old, so I think the need is pretty clear for people.”

Troy City Schools is hoping voters will support a plan to raise $98 million to build four new elementary school buildings. The youngest school was built in 1973, all the elementary buildings average 77 years old.

Superintendent Piper says, “This plan is the best version of neighborhood schools we can offer to serve our students, near where they live, in a cost-effective way.”

Another challenge: there’s no air conditioning in any of the elementary buildings. So far, the district is making it work. “Our teachers are working hard; our students are doing good work. But we’re certainly going to get an improved educational environment.”

But approval would bring the district into the 21st-century by upgrading technology, improving safety, and benefiting students’ overall health. “New buildings would have better wifi, more access points, those kinds of things. Which is crucial to today’s education.”

It would take roughly a year to design the buildings, then 18 months or so for construction. Piper says they would likely be ready in 2022. He’s confident the $98 million price tag is fiscally responsible, saying the tax burden in Troy is the 3rd-lowest of 14 surrounding districts they studied.

“Our buildings have lived a long, useful life but there’s a need for new ones.” The school district has secured three of the four proposed building sites. They currently don’t have a southern site, but Superintendent Piper says that deal could close any day.

