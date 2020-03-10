6 polling places moved in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections said Tuesday it is moving six voting locations due to concerns over coronavirus.

The Board said in a statement Tuesday, “Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities. Our webpage www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov will have the most up to date information on what locations have changed.”

Currently, the 6 locations being relocated are:

OLD LOCATION NEW LOCATION 10 Wilmington Place

10 Wilmington Ave. Dayton 45420 Southview Children and Family Center

25 Thorpe Rd. Dayton 45420 Bethany Lutheran- Village Center

6443 Bethany Village Dr. Southminster Presbyterian Church

7001 Far Hills Ave. Dayton 45459 Brookhaven Conference Center

1 Country Lane Brookville 45309 Golden Gate Park-Lieber Center

545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.

Brookville 45309 Friendship Village

5790 Denliger Rd. Trotwood 45426 Basore Grace Brethren

5675 Basore Rd. Dayton 45415 St. Leonard-Franciscan Center

8200 Provincial Way Centerville 45458 Sinclair College South-South Campus

5800 Clyo Road Centerville 45459 Hoover Place Senior Community Center

5407 Hoover Place Dayton 45417 Canaan Baptist Church

5191 Hoover Ave. Dayton 45417

The County said all registered voters in these affected locations will be mailed a notification as to their new polling location from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Additionally, signage will be placed at the closed polling locations redirecting voters to their new voting location.

The Board also encouraged voters to take advantage of Ohio’s early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14. However, the Board said it is recommended you request it as soon as possible. The Board must have your original signature and they cannot be emailed by law. Completed Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Montgomery County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm.

Information can be found on our website at www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov or by contacting the office at 937-225-5656.